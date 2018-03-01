The head of the National Rifle Association’s lobbying arm met Thursday evening with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — and came out crowing.

After the Oval Office meeting, former Rep. Chris Cox, NRA-ILA executive director took to social media and said there would be no gun-control bill and that at least some of Mr. Trump’s words on the issue Wednesday, which had stunned both parties, were null and void.

“I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA,” Mr. Cox tweeted.

The “strong due process” phrase seems to refer to the most surprising thing Mr. Trump had said Wednesday, backing gun seizures without court orders.

“Take the guns first, go through due process second,” he said then.

But on Thursday night, Mr. Trump himself agreed with at least part of Mr. Cox’s characterization.

“Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!” he tweeted about an hour after Mr. Cox did, although he didn’t elaborate.

Regardless, Mr. Cox then promptly retweeted the president.

