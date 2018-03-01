NEW YORK — CNN’s Don Lemon says he “misspoke” when he claimed Fox News did not report on the resignation of White House Communication Director Hope Hicks.

Lemon called Fox “Trump TV” or “state-run TV” on his show Wednesday.

Transcripts show Fox reported on Hicks‘ resignation several times, including on the network’s prime-time programs. CNN and MSNBC spent more time reporting on the story.

A spokeswoman for Lemon says the broader point he was trying to make is that damaging stories about the Trump administration get much less attention on Fox.

Fox White House correspondent John Roberts tweeted in response to Lemon’s initial claim: “Whaaaaaaaa????”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.