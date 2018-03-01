President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in a phone call Thursday that any talks with North Korea must have the “explicit” goal of denuclearizing Pyongyang.

The White House said Mr. Moon briefed the president on progress toward inter-Korean talks.

“President Trump and President Moon noted their firm position that any dialogue with North Korea must be conducted with the explicit and unwavering goal of complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization,” the White House said.

North Korea said after the Winter Olympics ended last week in South Korea that it was willing to engage in talks.

Mr. Trump told the nation’s governors this week that the U.S. also wants talks, but “only under the right conditions.”

“Otherwise,” he said, “we’re not talking.”

The White House said Mr. Trump also congratulated Mr. Moon on the success of the Olympic Games.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.