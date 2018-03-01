The White House on Thursday shot down a report that H.R. McMaster was being forced out as national security adviser.

President Trump dismissed the NBC News report as “fake news,” said National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.

“I was just with President Trump and H.R. McMaster in the Oval Office. President Trump said that the NBC News story is ‘fake news,’ and told McMaster that he is doing a great job,” said Mr. Anton.

“We frequently face rumor and innuendo about senior administration officials,” said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. “There are no personnel announcements at this time.”

NBC News reported that the administration was moving to oust Mr. McMaster this month.

Citing “five people familiar with the discussions,” the report claimed that the move is being orchestrated by Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The likely replacement for Mr. McMaster was said to be auto industry executive Stephen Biegun.

Although he currently works for Ford Motor Co., Mr. Biegun served on the National Security Council in the George W. Bush administration under national security adviser Condoleezza Rice.

• Victor Morton contributed to this report.

