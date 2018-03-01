DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A top Republican at the Iowa Legislature plans to seek office for this year’s midterm elections in a nearby district with a larger GOP voter edge.

House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, the No. 2 Republican in his chamber, announced Thursday he will run as a candidate for District 19, which covers an area west of Des Moines.

Hagenow, first elected in 2008, currently represents neighboring District 43. That district encompasses another area west of Des Moines.

Hagenow says he’s moving his family for personal reasons, including being closer to his kids’ school.

Data shows District 19 has more than 9,700 registered Republicans, about 5,200 registered Democrats and more than 9,700 people not registered to a party.

Hagenow’s current District has a more even split of registered Republicans and Democrats.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.