The FBI’s investigation of the Trump family has spread … to Ivanka.

Citing “a US official and a former US official” Thursday evening, CNN reported that the FBI’s counterintelligence units are scrutinizing Miss Trump’s international business dealings.

The focus is “the negotiations and financing surrounding Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver,” CNN reported.

A probe, according to CNN, would be standard practice of people’s foreign ties when they seek security clearances, as Miss Trump needs in her official role as a White House adviser.

But it is being made difficult, CNN reported, by “the complexity of the Trump Organization’s business deals, which often rely on international financing and buyers.”

The Vancouver development, which opened February 2017, featured a trademark Ivanka Trump spa.

