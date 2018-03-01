Kroger announced on Thursday it would no longer sell guns or ammunition to people under 21 years old at its affiliated Fred Meyers stores, following similar announcements from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart in the last two days.

“Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers,” the supermarket chain said in a statement. “As we refresh stores we are often transitioning gun departments due to softer demand and changing customer preferences.”

The company said it already stopped selling “assault-style” rifles in its Oregon, Washington and Idaho Fred Meyer stores a few years ago and won’t accept any more special orders of those weapons in Alaska.

The move comes a day after Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart announced they would no longer sell guns to people under 21. Dick’s also announced it would no longer sell popular semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15, and Walmart halted those sales in 2015.

The actions come in the wake of the recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting. Police say that gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, used an AR-15-style firearm in the attack that killed 17 people. He was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held without bond.

Dick’s acknowledged that Mr. Cruz was able to buy a shotgun from one of their stores last year, though it was not the weapon used in the attack.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.