Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday that he plans to introduce changes to the Youth PROMISE Act to give communities the ability to act more quickly when they see a child could pose a threat to themselves or others.

“I intend to propose changes to the federal Youth Promise Program so that a school district plan under this program does not delay, and does not discourage law enforcement from being alerted to dangerous, or violent, or hazardous behavior,” Mr. Rubio, Florida Republican, said on the Senate floor.

The PROMISE — Prison Reduction through Opportunities, Mentoring, Intervention, Support, and Education — Act tries to shift the focus from incarceration for troubled youth to other means of intervention such as mentoring or therapy.

Mr. Rubio said that he also plans to support his colleagues in a bipartisan plan that aims to strengthen background checks. He said he’s also “open” to raising the age limit.

A mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Mr. Rubio’s home state brought the issue of gun control to the forefront again. Students have taken an activist role in wake of the shooting, pushing for an assault weapons ban, and criticizing the National Rifle Association for its role in the gun debate. Seventeen people died in the tragedy on Feb. 14.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.