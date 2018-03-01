Daniel Frisiello of Beverly, Massachusetts, has been arrested on suspicion of sending a white powder to the home of Donald Trump Jr., and other individuals, the Department of Justice said.

The white powder turned out to be harmless corn starch, but was concerning enough that Mr. Trump Jr’s wife was treated at a hospital for coughing and nausea.

Mr. Frisiello was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, later Thursday afternoon. He is charged with mailing a threat to injure a person and spreading false information and hoaxes.

If convicted, Mr. Frisiello could spend five years in prison for each threat mailed to a private citizen and 10 years in prison foreach threat sent to a federal official. The false information and hoaxes charge carries a sentence of up to five years, the Justice Department said.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Prosecutors allege Mr. Frisiello sent the powder, along with a note indicating the powder was dangerous, to five high-profile individuals. In addition, to Mr. Trump Jr., Mr. Frisiello is said to have sent letters to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat; Antonio Sabato Jr., a former soap star who is running as a Republican for a California congressional seat; Nicola T. Hanna, interim United States Attorney for Central District of California; and Michelle Dauber, a law professor at Stanford University.

The letter mailed to Mr. Trump Jr., was postmarked in Boston. It referred to the president’s son as “an awful, awful person” and said “you are getting what you deserve.” Mr. Hanna’s letter referenced Mark Salling, a defendant in a child pornography case who committed suicide in January: “That’s for murdering Mark Salling! I hope you end up the same place as Salling.”

“This investigation should remind people that law enforcement will prioritize finding and charging those who try to cause panic by sending threatening letters containing what looks like dangerous substances,” said United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling. “Beyond terrifying the victims, these incidents caused law enforcement agencies around the country to spend time and money deploying emergency response units.”

Federal agents said they traced financial records that linked Mr. Frisiello to a “glitter bomb” that was sent to Ms. Dauber. A glitter bomb is a letter that, when opened, spills out onto the recipient. Train recovered from Mr. Frisiello’s residence appeared to contain the remnants of the cut-out messages allegedly sent to victims.

The FBI’s Boston Division’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Secret Service and Beverly Police Department collaborated on the investigation.

