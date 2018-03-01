NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has resigned from the board for the Country Music Association Foundation.

Mr. Huckabee’s election to the board had been swiftly criticized in the music community.

On Wednesday, Mr. Huckabee was announced as a new member of board of the directors for the charitable arm of the association that runs the annual CMA Awards and the CMA Festival.

Within 24 hours, a prominent artist manager sent a letter to the foundation calling Huckabee’s election “grossly offensive” due to his political opinions and associations with the National Rifle Association.

Jason Owen, who leads Sandbox Management representing artists like Little Big Town, Faith Hill and Kacey Musgraves, said in the letter that his clients would no longer support the foundation.

The CMA said Thursday that Mr. Huckabee resigned immediately.

He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.