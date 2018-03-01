HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi city has acquired an abandoned cemetery though eminent domain.

WDAM-TV reports that Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation Wednesday announcing the city now has the title to Mt. Olive Cemetery. The five-acre (two-hectare) cemetery was created in 1906, when three employees of a lumber company got a loan to buy it for graves for black families.

It was damaged by last year’s tornado, but had already become overgrown in the years prior.

City officials say around 250 graves are in the cemetery. A marker from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is planned for the site.

