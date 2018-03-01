AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - The Defense Department’s internal watchdog agency plans to investigate the Air Force Academy office that supports sexual assault victims after a previous inquiry found it was derelict in its duties because of poor management.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the Office of Inspector General announced Wednesday it would review the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office.

An internal academy investigation last year said the office was plagued by infighting, rumors and shoddy record-keeping. The director resigned and the academy said it would restructure the office.

The inspector general will also look into whether the academy’s criminal investigators handle assault cases properly and will review the school’s mental health services for sexual assault victims.

The new investigation was requested by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Tom Udall, D-N.M.

