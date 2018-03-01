More than four percent of all tweets from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s online propaganda outfit charged with engaging in “information warfare” against the U.S. political system were about energy, according to a new congressional report.

Released Thursday by the House Science Committee, the report details efforts by the Kremlin’s Internet Research Agency (IRA) since 2015 to distort online discourse about U.S. energy markets, pipeline development, fracking and climate change.

“By posting content that supports positions held by both liberals and conservatives alike, the Russians used social media to instigate and inflame discord in the United States,” the report stated. “Russian social media manipulators intentionally injected foreign propaganda into American political discourse.”

The ultimate goal was to benefit the Russian energy sector, the report said.

“It certainly is an attack on the United States to try to prevent us from enacting energy policy that benefits the American people,” Rep. Lamar Smith, Texas Republican and committee chairman, said of the report’s findings.

Mr. Smith said similar to their strategy to sow discord into the overall U.S. political debate, Russian-sponsored operatives specifically abused Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to to push toxic “click-bait” aimed at thwarting fossil fuel research and development and hindering efforts to expand the use of natural gas.

“Russia obviously benefits by having fewer exporters to European countries and they feel threatened by U.S. energy policy,” Mr. Smith said. “Clearly there is a Geopolitical component here.”

The IRA’s notorious St. Petersburg-based internet troll farms, which special counsel Robert Mueller targeted last month in a series of indictments related to Russian social media efforts to shape opinions in the 2016 presidential election — were highlighted for their disinformation attacks on the Dakota and Keystone Pipelines — in addition to other projects.

The report also noted that Russian-sponsored agents funneled cash to U.S. environmental groups to portray energy companies in negative ways and disrupt domestic energy markets.

Committee staffers said they began probing Kremlin attempts to influence America’s energy markets in the summer of 2017 while investigating an intricate Russian money-laundering scheme designed to smear U.S. environmental organizations and distort the domestic energy debate.

“The committee will continue to work with social media companies, which have taken positive steps to bring transparency to the online debate,” the report concluded. “Americans have a right to know that much of what they view online is being disseminated by foreign agents in an effort to disrupt U.S. energy policies.”

