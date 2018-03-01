President Trump stopped by a White House summit on opioids Thursday to comfort those who’ve lost children to the epidemic and decry “weak” penalties against drug pushers, saying countries with harsher penalties have less of a problem.

Mr. Trump offered encouragement to an old friend from the business world who lost his son to drugs, and boasted his White House is equipped to defeat the wider scourge of painkiller and heroin abuse.

“The administration will be rolling out policy over the next three weeks, and it’ll be very strong,” he said. “I think we’ve been involved than any other administration by far.”

Mr. Trump pivoted from words of comfort to harsh talk about drug dealers and pushers, suggesting “blue ribbon” commissions won’t solve the problem and that the U.S. should impose tougher penalties.

“These people can kill 2,000, 3,000 people and nothing happens to them,” he said.

