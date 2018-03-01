NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia Beach-based sailor has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for making a series of bomb threats directed at Navy assets.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Allante Martanaze Arrington, who was sentenced Thursday, made more than a dozen threatening communications by phone to U.S. Navy ships and facilities at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in August 2017.

Navy investigators quickly identified Arrington’s cell phone as the source of the calls through cell tower data and call records.

The threats involved bombs supposedly poised to explode at base gyms, various ships, and a health clinic.

