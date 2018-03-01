CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has appointed a former state lawmaker as secretary of state.

Edward Buchanan is a 50-year-old attorney from Torrington. Mead announced Thursday he chose Buchanan from three candidates to complete the 10 months remaining in the term of Ed Murray.

Two women recently accused Murray of sexually attacking or accosting them in the 1980s. Murray denies the allegations but resigned Feb. 9.

Buchanan, like Murray, is a Republican. Starting in 2002, Buchanan served a decade in the Wyoming House of Representatives, including two years as House speaker.

Buchanan also chaired the House Judiciary Committee.

The other two finalists chosen by the Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee were Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith and Park County farmer Richard George.

