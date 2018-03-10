HONOLULU (AP) - Authorities say an Army airdrop missed its target at a military training area and landed on the campus of a Hawaii elementary school.

Officials with the 25th Infantry Division say the package was parachuted from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as part of a training exercise Thursday.

Instead of landing at the Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on the island of Oahu, the package fell onto the campus of the nearby Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School.

Authorities say the drop did not cause any injuries or property damage. The package contained a tent and some batteries.

Honolulu police recovered the equipment and returned it to the Army.

Army officials say the incident is under review to learn how to prevent it from happening again.

