CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (AP) - A roadway in the central Illinois city of Chillicothe has been named in honor of a Navy SEAL killed in action last year.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that state lawmakers this week officially designated Illinois Route 29 as the Senior Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens Memorial Highway. Owens died last January while on a mission at an al-Qaida compound in Yemen. He was the first known U.S. combat casualty of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Signs are to be posted later this year to mark the honorary roadway.

Owens was a 1998 graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of Peoria. He was married with three children and his unit was based in Virginia Beach.

