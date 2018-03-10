The Justice Department officially submitted a new rule to the White House Saturday to ban the possession or sale of bump stocks, which can make semiautomatic firearms fire at the rate of automatic weapons.

President Trump had called for the move in the wake of last month’s school shooting in Florida. That shooting didn’t involve use of a bump stock, but last year’s massacre in Las Vegas did.

“President Trump is absolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of every American and he has directed us to propose a regulation addressing bump stocks,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The proposal now goes to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final review and then will be published.

The Obama administration had resisted such a move, arguing that federal law allows bump stock sales and it would take action by Congress to change that.

Mr. Trump disagrees, and ordered the change.

Key members of Congress have said they are open to a law change anyway, to make sure the issue is settled.

