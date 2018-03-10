Attorney General Jeff Sessions Saturday defended his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

“I think that’s what I had to do,” he said while taking questions after a speech before the Federalist Society. “There is a specific regulation that says if you participate in a campaign — it explicitly says that — you cannot investigate the campaign of which you were a part. Pretty reasonable, I think.”

The rule Mr. Sessions cited is 28 CFR 45.2, which notes that a Justice Department employee cannot participate in an investigation or prosecution if “he has a personal or political relationship …. with an elected official, candidate (whether or not successful) for elective public office, a political party, or a campaign organization.”

Mr. Sessions recused himself last March from the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. He said Saturday “career people” in the Justice Department advised him to recuse himself because he was the campaign’s national security advisor.

Following Mr. Session’s recusal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the investigation.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly complained about Mr. Sessions’ decision, calling it “very unfair.” He also said he would have nominated someone else for attorney general had he known Mr. Sessions would recuse himself.

Mr. Trump angrily told White House officials that he needed Mr. Sessions to protect him, according to a January New York Times report. The same report said Mr. Trump ordered White House counsel Don McGahn to stop Mr. Sessions from recusing himself.

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said in an interview last week on ABC’s “This Week” that Mr. Trump is still furious about Mr. Sessions’ recusal decision, calling it an “original sin.”

“I also think the president has made up his mind in regard to how he feels about the recusal,” Mr. Priebus told host George Stephanopoulos. “He feels that was the first sin, the original sin. And he feels slighted by it. He doesn’t like it and he’s not going to let it go.”

But Mr. Sessions said Saturday that he had signaled his recusal plan to the Trump administration during his confirmation hearings.

“I told the confirmation committee I would consult with top officials in the department about any recusal issue,” he said.

Tensions between Mr. Sessions and Mr. Trump have heated up in recent days. Mr. Trump criticized his attorney general for having the Justice Department’s inspector general lead the investigation into possible abuses by the FBI to obtain a surveillance warrant for Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide.

“Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!”

The Justice Department’s inspector general is Michael E. Horowitz, a 2012 appointee by President Barack Obama, but he has worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

But Mr. Sessions immediately pushed back against the president’s comments, saying the Justice Department to initiated the process to ensure the investigation will be “fully and fairly acted upon if necessary.”

“As long as I am the attorney general,” Mr. Sessions said in a statement. “I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

Criticism from his boss is nothing new to Mr. Sessions. Mr. Trump has badgered Sessions for not looking into Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails using words like “very weak” and “beleaguered.” He also referred to his chief law enforcement officer as “an idiot” and “Mr. Magoo,” according to a report in The Washington Post.

Reports surfaced that Mr. Trump asked for Mr. Sessions’ resignation within his first six months of taking office, but later declined to accept the resignation letter.

