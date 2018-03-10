NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has canceled a day of events in Kenya due to illness.

“The Secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea,” said Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein.

There are no indications his illness is serious. Goldstein said some events may be rescheduled for later in his trip, including a planned stop at the site of the 1998 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

Tillerson had planned Saturday to attend an event for PEPFAR, the U.S. program to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. He also was expected to meet with American diplomats serving at the new U.S. Embassy. The PEPFAR event went on without him, while the embassy visit was scrapped.

A rigorous Africa schedule that included stops in three countries on Friday has been made even more strenuous for Tillerson by events in Washington. Tillerson was up much of the previous night working the phones when President Donald Trump agreed to a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Tillerson arrived in Kenya on Friday afternoon for the third stop on his five-country tour of Africa. He had started his day Friday in Ethiopia with the North Korea announcement and flew to Djibouti for a brief visit before continuing on to Nairobi.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.