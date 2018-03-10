President Trump will attend the Summit of the Americas in Peru next month, his first trip to Latin America, the White House said Saturday.

The summit will be held April 13-14, in Lima, Peru. Mr. Trump spoke on the phone with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski earlier this week about the summit and about restoring democracy in Venezuela.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after the summit, Mr. Trump will travel to Colombia to meet with President Juan Manuel Santos.

“This travel demonstrates the president’s resolve to deepen our historical ties with our partners in the region and to strengthen our joint commitment to improve security and prosperity for the people of the Americas,” she said. “The president is looking forward to meeting with partners and allies who share our values and believe that the promise of a safe and prosperous future rests in strong democracies, fair and reciprocal trade, and secure borders.”

