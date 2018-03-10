BOSTON (AP) - A victim of a southern California veterans home shooting has a Massachusetts connection.

New England Cable News reports 48-year-old Christine Loeber earned her master’s degree in social work at Boston College in 2008. She was also an affiliate relations manager at NECN prior to pursuing her degree.

Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn called the tragedy, “senseless.” He said Loeber was a gifted student “passionate about serving veterans.”

Loeber was the executive director of the Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.

She was one of three women killed Friday after a daylong siege ended with the discovery of four bodies, including the gunman.

Loeber grew up in Massachusetts, and got her undergraduate degree in communications from the University of New Hampshire.

She spent eight years working for the VA healthcare system in Massachusetts and California, her father Donald Loeber told The Boston Globe .

“It pisses me off that a veteran killed my daughter,” Donald Loeber, himself a veteran, told the Globe.

