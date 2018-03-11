LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say 13 Mexican immigrants found off the La Jolla coast in a boat were taken into custody.
The Los Angeles Times reports San Diego lifeguards intercepted the boat Saturday in the surf and towed it a little farther out to sea for the safety of those onboard.
San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky told OnSceneTV that the U.S. Coast Guard got a report shortly before 7 a.m. that the boat appeared disabled.
A federal official says the 12 men and one woman were Mexican citizens who entered the United States illegally. The Border Patrol took them into custody.
Stropky says no one was injured.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.