TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas bill that would make it a crime for people recently convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense to have a firearm has stalled in the state Senate.

The bill unanimously passed the House last month but has stalled after the Senate’s Federal and State Affairs Committee amended language regarding silencers and throwing stars, The Kansas City Star reported .

“Everybody wants the foundation bill, but I don’t want any more amendments on it,” said Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park.

The Senate version only makes possessing a throwing star a crime if it’s intended to be used unlawfully against another person. It also makes it legal for Kansas residents to own a silencer under certain stipulations.

“The underlying bill is good,” said Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, who made the throwing star amendment. “This just solves another problem all in the same time. So, if you’re saying solving more problems is better, yes, it’s better.”

Jo Ella Hoye, a leader with the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said she still supports the bill, despite the amendments.

“Women and families across Kansas will be safer the day this bill takes effect,” she said in an email.

The bill would also ban fugitives, those in the country illegally and people subject to certain protection orders from having a gun.

State law currently prohibits people convicted of felony domestic violence from owning a gun.

The legislation comes amid continued debate over guns following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.

