It may be time for Trump fans to replace those red MAGA hats with KAG swag.

President Trump unveiled his 2020 campaign slogan at a Saturday rally, saying his signature 2016 rallying cry, “Make America Great Again” is no longer relevant after a little over a year in office.

“We can’t say ‘Make American Great Again’ because I already did that,” Mr. Trump said to cheers from a large crowd of supporters in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

“Our new slogan when we start running in—can you believe it, two years from now?—is going to be ‘Keep American Great,’ exclamation point,” said the Republican president. “Keep America great!”

Mr. Trump appeared on behalf of Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone, who’s locked in a tight special-election race against Democrat Conor Lamb for the seat vacated by the resignation of GOP Rep. Tim Murphy following a sex scandal.

Mr. Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016, but Tuesday’s election is expected to go down to the wire with both parties spending millions on a race viewed as a harbinger of the pivotal 2018 midterm elections.

Trump fans on social media were quick to embrace the revamped slogan.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.