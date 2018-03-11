Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said repeatedly Sunday that she is not running for president in 2020, but demurred when asked if she would serve the full six years if reelected in November.

“So look: I am not running for President of the United States. I am running for the United States Senate in 2018 Masachusetts, whoo-hoo,” Ms. Warren said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety particularly on the Democratic side about how we are going to deal with Donald Trump in 2020,” she added.

At the same time, she deflected when asked if she would complete her full Senate term if she wins reelection.

Asked if she would pledge to serve all six years, she replied, “I am not running for president.”

“What I am telling you is I am in these fights every day for the people of Massachusetts and for the people across this country,” Ms. Warren said, adding, “I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018, that’s where I’m focused, that’s where I’m going to stay focused, I’m not running for president.”

