Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, punted Sunday when asked point-blank if she would take a DNA test to prove her disputed Cherokee ancestry, saying, “I know who I am.”

The Berkshire [Mass.] Eagle called last week on Ms. Warren to “take the spit test” to put to rest questions over her claims of Native American heritage, an issue that has dogged her 2018 reelection bid, but she didn’t appear willing Sunday to do so.

.@SenWarren tells @johnrobertsFox: “I’m not running for President.”

On her ancestry, the Massachusetts Senator says: “It’s a part of who I am and no one’s ever going to take that away.” pic.twitter.com/IjMDrzc75Y — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 11, 2018

Instead, she relayed the story of how her parents fell in love as teens in Oklahoma and wanted to get married, but eventually eloped because her father’s family “was bitterly opposed to that because she was part Native American.”

“I know who I am because of what my mother and my father told me, what my grandmother and my grandfather told me, what all my aunts and uncles told me, and my brothers,” Ms. Warren told “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s a part of who I am and no one’s ever going to take that away.”

Ms. Warren, who also recounted the story on CNN’s “State of the Union,” made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows in an apparent effort to tackle head-on the Native American question, an issue that came up in her 2012 campaign and has since been revived by President Trump, who dubbed her “Pocahontas.”

In her CNN interview, Ms. Warren said she had pledged to bring attention to tribal issues whenever Mr. Trump used the “racial slur,” after which she called for addressing the high rate of violence suffered by Native American women.

Ms. Warren has been accused of using claims of Cherokee heritage to advance her career as a law professor at Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, both of which listed her as Native American even though she is not an enrolled member of any tribe.

Ms. Warren and the universities have denied that she benefited from the minority designation, but her opponents argue that she has never fully explained how she received the designation or whether she enjoyed preferential treatment in hiring or admissions.

(2/2) She has NEVER answered that question beyond a reasonable doubt, and she didn’t answer it today. People have a right to know, and if Elizabeth Warren wants to be President of the United States, the call for full transparency will only grow louder.https://t.co/omlMhSPhFL — John Kingston (@johnkingstonma) February 14, 2018

The Eagle, which endorsed Ms. Warren in 2012, urged her to resolve the issue with a DNA kit, saying, “She has nothing to lose but her Achilles’ heel.”

