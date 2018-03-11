Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, said Sunday he thinks someone should run against President Trump in the 2020 GOP primary.

Mr. Trump has all but declared that he will run for reelection, unveiling his new campaign slogan at a Saturday rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania: “Keep America Great!”

Asked if he thought another Mr. Trump should receive a primary challenge, Mr. Flake replied, “Yes, I do. I do.”

“I mean, it would be a tough go in a Republican primary,” Mr. Flake said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The Republican Party is the Trump party right now. But that’s not to say it will stay that way.”

That would-be challenger could be Mr. Flake, perhaps the party’s staunchest Trump critic, who has declined to run for reelection in 2018.

He fueled speculation about his presidential ambitions by announcing that he would appear at next week’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics event, “Politics & Eggs.”

The March 16 forum has become a popular stop for presidential hopefuls.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.