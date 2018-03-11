The new format for the NCAA selection show was widely denounced Sunday evening — even by the police in a college basketball hotbed.

The police department of Lawrence, Kansas, perhaps with its tongue in its cheek, warned people not to call the police and told residents (and Kansas University fans) that it was powerless.

Please do not call 911 to complain about the format of the NCAA tournament selection show. We can’t do anything about it, no matter how bad it is. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 11, 2018

“Please do not call 911 to complain about the format of the NCAA tournament selection show. We can’t do anything about it, no matter how bad it is,” the Lawrence PD posted on its Twitter account.

The Selection Show moved away from CBS for the first time in decades, airing instead on TBS. And for the first time, instead of the bracket being unveiled a game at a time, the teams that made it in (and not) were revealed in alphabetical order. The bracket then was shown in a separate segment.

Other folks got into the spirit in their replies to the Lawrence cops.

“Fine. *puts down the phone*” tweeted “I_Kare,” who described herself as a Kansas Jayhawks fan.

“Jayhawk Joey” tagged in the FBI and asked, “Your jurisdiction?”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.