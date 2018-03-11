SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Days before an Oregon state senator was due to leave his post over sexual misconduct allegations, the Republican from rural downstate published a newsletter casting himself as a victim of politics.

Oregon state Sen. Jeff Kruse of Roseburg had previously announced he was resigning March 15 after an investigation determined he had harassed women with unwelcome physical contact.

But on Friday, he said he resigned without the extent of his due process so as not to distract from the legislative session’s business.

He also made a plea for his legacy to be remembered aside from his swift downfall, which he called a scripted “soap opera” designed for political gain.

The independent investigator in response urged the public to read the report detailing years of inappropriate behavior.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.