TIRANA, Albania (AP) - Albania’s Defense Ministry says four climbers are trapped by snow and ice on a southern mountain.

Spokeswoman Albania Qehajaj on Monday said the four Albanians are on the Sotir mountain, 270 kilometers (170 miles) south of the capital, Tirana, close to the Greek border.

After their cell phone call early morning an army helicopter was sent to pick them up, but was unable to land.

Special police and army forces will now go on foot to attempt to rescue the climbers.

Over the past month, Albania has been covered in snow in mountainous areas, while melting snow and continuous rain have flooded its northwestern part.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.