A Denver Broncos defensive tackle has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in 2013.

According to the Denver Post, Adam Gotsis surrendered to authorities March 7 in Atlanta, paid a $50,000 bond and was released.

Citing the “Atlanta police incident report,” the Post describes the attack, which took place when Gotsis was a student at Georgia Tech, as a “strong arm rape.” Police accuse the 6-5, 295-pound player of “overcoming the will of a 25-year-old woman.”

The woman, who was not named, reported the incident Feb. 1 this year.

Last season, his second with the Broncos, saw Gotsis start 13 games for the team and see some action in all 16.

He was credited with 41 tackles and four pass-breakups, the Post reported.

