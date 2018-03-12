President Trump will visit Missouri Wednesday to tout the tax-cut law at a Boeing plant, making a third visit to a key midterm election battleground for the Senate.

At the airplane plant, Mr. Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion about the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that he signed into law in December, according to the White House.

The roundtable is expected to include Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the front-runner for the GOP nomination to take on Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Mrs. McCaskill is one of the most vulnerable Democrats in this year’s contests that will determine if Mr. Trump’s Republican Party can retain control of the Senate.

The visit is complicated for Mr. Trump by the sex scandal embossing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, whose extramarital affair with a hairstylist has caused a political crisis in the Show Me State.

Mr. Trump, who himself is being dogged by questions about an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, will have to tiptoe around questions about Mr. Greitens.

The governor was indicted last week on a felony invasion of privacy charge for taking naked photos of the hairstylist. A state House panel has opened an investigation of the affair with the woman and the related legal tangle that could lead to impeachment.

Mr. Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and best-selling author, acknowledged the affair but has denied related wrongdoing.

The governor was not on the White House list of invitees to the roundtable discussion.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.