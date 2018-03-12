President Trump touted another endorsement for Republican candidate Rick Saccone on Monday ahead of the special election in Pennsylvania.

“The Pittsburgh Post Gazette just endorsed Rick Saccone for Congress. He will be much better for steel and business. Very strong on experience and what our Country needs. Lamb will always vote for Pelosi and Dems….Will raise taxes, weak on Crime and Border,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president visited the district over the weekend to throw his own endorsement behind Mr. Saccone, who is currently running in the special House race against Democrat Conor Lamb. The race is expected to be closer than anticipated considering Mr. Trump won here by 20 points less than two years ago. The district has been represented by Republicans since 2002.

