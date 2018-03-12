Texas officials are investigating whether a notary properly witnessed a non-disclosure agreement signed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels related to allegations that she had sex with President Donald Trump.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Texas Secretary of State’s office has sent a letter to Dallas-area notary Erica Jackson notifying her that there was “good cause” to take action against her notary commission.

Officials say Jackson’s stamp appeared on the document but she did not sign or date it, and she did not provide a certificate of whose signature she was witnessing.

Jackson told The News in a brief conversation Friday that she could not recall the document and declined to be interviewed. A complaint was lodged with the Texas department after copies of the agreement were posted online.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.