CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - Hundreds of mourners have paid tribute to a young Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty.
Law enforcement and military personnel were among the throng of people attending Monday’s funeral for 30-year-old Clinton officer Ryan Morton.
Morton and two other officers were wounded March 6 after they were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town.
The suspect, James Waters, barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead. Waters, who had a long criminal history, also died.
Gov. Eric Greitens, who ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, spoke at the funeral, praising Morton and other police officers for confronting danger and defending the defenseless.
