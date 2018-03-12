CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A bill that would allow for displaying “In God We Trust” placards in Wyoming public school classrooms and state government buildings has died in the state Legislature.

KGAB-AM reports that House Bill 133 died when the Senate failed to vote on it. The bill had passed the House earlier.

Under the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Cheri Steinmetz, of Lingle, placards donated by people would have been allowed to be displayed prominently in the state Capitol, the library and lobby of public schools and other state buildings.

Steinmetz had said that the “In God We Trust” phrase is the nation’s motto and is displayed at a lot of federal buildings as well as on U.S. currency.

