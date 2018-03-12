PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s chief elections official says the campaign for a proposed constitutional amendment that would have taken control of redistricting from state legislators and given it to a new commission didn’t submit enough valid signatures to put the measure before voters in November.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ office said Monday the rejection could be challenged in court.

Backers needed nearly 28,000 valid signatures for the initiative to go before voters. Krebs says supporters turned in roughly 34,000 signatures, but a random sampling review found only about 25,300 were valid.

The amendment called for switching control of legislative redistricting from legislators to an independent commission of nine people, with no more than three from any one political party.

It mirrored an amendment that voters rejected in the 2016 election.

