When President Trump arrives in California on Tuesday, the protest groups will be waiting for him with the usual outcry of indignation and outrage.

“Donald Trump is coming to inspect his racist, anti-immigrant wall prototypes. We need a mass mobilization of people to tell ‘45 that he is not welcomed on stolen land!” advises the local Deport Trump Brigade in a call-to-action that directs followers to journey to Otay Mesa some 20 miles southeast of San Diego, where Mr. Trump will see eight steel and concrete barrier prototypes for the U.S. southern border.

They loom 30 feet above the rough terrain and have already “thwarted” attempts by U.S. military commandos to breach or scale them, according to NBC News. Both the barriers and local law enforcement are ready for an afternoon inspection by the president, who likely will be pleased with what could become his proverbial “big, beautiful wall.”

Protests are planned elsewhere. Venice Resistance, a highly organized progressive group, will be in Beverly Hills, where Mr. Trump will attend an evening fundraiser for the Republican National Committee hosted by chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, plus finance officers Todd Ricketts and Elliott Broidy.

The resistance group has planned a “Trump Out of LA” protest.

“Bring signs and your enthusiasm for democracy, and stand up for the rights of all those threatened by Trump’s regime,” organizers advise. “We are planning a massive protest to drive him out of Los Angeles! We call on ALL organizations who stand against fascism, imperialism, capitalism, racism and all forms of hatred to join this action!”

This is only one of multiple events. Mr. Trump could have the upper hand, however.

“A raucous, nationally televised confrontation with crowds of chanting, sign-waving California protesters could provide exactly the canvas Trump wants to show the voters of his conservative base,” writes John Wildermuth, a political reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle which is tracking the discord.

Thad Kousser, a University of California political science professor told The Chronicle, “just as California politicians score points by picking fights with the president, the president can pick fights with the liberal elites in California. There are a lot of places in the United States that don’t want to be California.”

THEY REALLY DON’T WANT TO BE CALIFORNIA

The aforementioned professor has a point.

“Voters aren’t enthusiastic about living in a so-called sanctuary state and tend to favor the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to sue California for protecting illegal immigrants from federal authorities,” reports a new Rasmussen reports survey.

The poll found that 47 percent of likely U.S. voters oppose their state declaring itself a sanctuary state that protects illegal immigrants from the federal government.

Another 39 percent would favor such a move, while 14 percent are not sure.

AND ABOUT THAT WALL

“There’s a lot of Republican lawmakers in California that think that the wall would be too expensive and could be a waste of money. Is the president concerned that he might be putting undue political pressure on Republican lawmakers by visiting the wall in California?” asked one reporter during press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders‘ daily briefing on Monday.

“No, ” she replied. “The president campaigned on this, he talked about it extensively, and he’s the president. And this is something that he is not going to back away from, and something that he is going to continue to push for.”

ONE FOR THE PUPS

Just so you know, Tuesday is National K9 Veterans Day, marking the anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army War Dog Program on March 13, 1942.

“Our military’s K9 warriors are true life-savers. Each combat service dog saves anywhere from 150 to 200 American lives. Much like the men and women with whom they serve, these dogs are highly trained to seek out threats and neutralize threats. These dogs put their lives on the line to protect our armed forces and often innocent civilians as well,” says Jason Haag, a retired Marine Corps officer and co-founder of Leashes of Valor, a nonprofit that provides trained service dogs for military vets coping with PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

MEANWHILE IN MADISON, WISCONSIN

Maybe colleges and universities should just go back to staging completely apolitical events like old-school proms or charity fun runs. The liberal presence on some campuses is now downright overwhelming — and expensive.

Consider that students at the University of Wisconsin at Madison shelled out $49 million in mandatory student activity fees in fiscal year 2017, and are set to pay $50 million in fiscal year 2018 according to a telling analysis from Campus Reform, a watchdog organization that monitors changing culture within those ivy-covered halls.

“Of the roughly $1.5 million that is allocated toward student organizations with a discernible political leaning, Campus Reform found that left-leaning organizations receive 95 percent of it, compared to just 4.5 percent for right-leaning groups,” writes analyst Sandor Farkas, who has a history degree from Dartmouth and is currently a Campus Reform fellow.

“This means that each student pays an estimated $7.60 toward leftist causes each fiscal year, and just 36 cents toward conservative groups, with another $3.08 going to diversity-themed organizations,” he said, adding that the liberal clubs essentially received 20 times more funding than their conservative brethren.

Mr. Farkas also noted that a student organization called Sex Out Loud recently received $103,398 from the student fee fund.

“Sex Out Loud has hosted several provocative events in the past, such as a ‘condom rose making night,’ and a ‘pleasure program,’” the analyst explained.

POLL DU JOUR

• 74 percent of Americans use some form of a computer protection service, such as anti-virus software or firewalls.

• 73 percent feel their personal data and information is vulnerable to hackers.

• 42 percent say internet service providers should be responsible for online security.

• 36 percent cover the computer camera or webcam when they are online.

• 28 percent say individual users should be responsible for their own security; 18 percent say websites should take care of it, 9 percent cite “the government.”

Source: A YouGov Omnibus poll of 1,200 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 10-12 and released Monday.

