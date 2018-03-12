Rep. Jared Huffman called Education Secretary Betsy DeVos “dumber than a bag of hammers” in a tweet Monday after her appearance on “60 Minutes.”
“Dear President Trump, if you want to meet someone who has an actual IQ problem (as opposed to just being black), meet your Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Rich, white, and dumber than a bag of hammers,” Mr. Huffman tweeted.
The California Democrat included a video of Ms. DeVos‘ “60 Minutes” interview with CBS’ Lesley Stahl Sunday night, in which she was unable to defend her claim that the expansion of school choice and private school vouchers can result in better performance at public schools.
“I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them,” Ms. DeVos said in the interview.
The education secretary defended herself on Twitter Monday afternoon, suggesting that the “60 Minutes” interview was biased.
Mr. Huffman’s tweet slamming the education secretary’s intelligence came a day after President Trump once again attacked Rep. Maxine Waters’ intelligence during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
“Did you ever see her? ‘We will impeach him! We will impeach the president!’ But he hasn’t done anything wrong. ‘It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him!’” Mr. Trump said, impersonating Ms. Waters. “She’s a low I.Q. individual.”
Ms. Waters and her supporters have described Mr. Trump’s attacks on her I.Q. as racist.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.