House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday that California is breaking the law by creating and allowing sanctuary cities.

“We are a rule-of-law country. They are breaking down the rule of law by creating a sanctuary city,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said on Fox News.

“Why doesn’t counties and others say OK we’re not going to uphold the Clean Air Act or the endangered species, and just move forward?” he added.

Mr. McCarthy also said it’s policies like sanctuary cities, or criticisms of the tax plan, that give him confidence Republicans will keep the House by “a pretty strong measure.”

“History is not on our side,” Mr. McCarthy acknowledged. “But I’ll tell you, it’s much different this time.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.