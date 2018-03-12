Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Monday that Joy Behar had apologized to him for calling Christianity a form of mental illness on “The View,” but suggested she needed to make amends with more people than just himself.

In an interview scheduled to air Monday night on Fox News, Mr. Pence said he gave Ms. Behar “a lot of credit. She picked up the phone. She called me. She was very sincere, and she apologized.”

The vice president added that while that was enough for him, Ms. Behar had wronged tens of millions of Americans who deserve an apology too.

“I said to Joy, ‘Of course, I forgive you. That’s part of my faith experience.’ But I did encourage her and I’m still encouraging her, to use the forum of that program or some other public forum, to apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended.”

On an episode of “The View” last month, Ms. Behar agreed with co-host Sunny Hostin’s discomfort with “my vice president, um — speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.” Then she compared prayer to mental illness.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Ms. Behar said. “That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct. Hearing voices.”

Mr. Pence’s interview, scheduled to air Monday night on the Fox News program “Hannity,” confirmed an account by Disney CEO Bob Iger at a shareholder meeting last week that Ms. Behar had apologized to Mr. Pence.

