The lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the porn star claiming to have had an affair with President Trump, said Monday that Mr. Trump needs to say what he knew about the agreement to keep her silent.

“I don’t understand why the president cannot come out and state unequivocally: Did he know about the agreement, did he know about the payment, and did he have anything to do with the payment being made?” Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Ms. Daniels, said on CNN.

Stormy Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid by Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen in October 2016 to remain silent about the alleged affair that she said took place in 2006. Her lawyers have since sued about the nondisclosure agreement saying Mr. Trump never signed the agreement, so it’s not valid.

“If all parties do not sign the agreement, there’s no deal. All parties did not sign the agreement,” Mr. Avenatti said.

Ms. Clifford has remained noncommittal about the surrounding controversy despite public appearances on late night talk shows and a recent sit-down with “60 Minutes,” which has yet to air.

