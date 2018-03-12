A porn star suing President Trump offered Monday to return $130,000 she was paid to keep mum about their alleged sexual affair so that she can talk about the relationship.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, offered to pay back the money in a letter to Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, seeking to settle her lawsuit to void a nondisclosure agreement.

In the letter, Ms. Clifford’s lawyer Michael Avenatti said the money would be repaid by Friday and Mr. Trump had until noon Tuesday to accept the offer.

“This has never been about the money,” Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told NBC News on Monday. “It has always been about Ms. Clifford being allowed to tell the truth. The American people should be permitted to judge for themselves who is shooting straight with them and who is misleading them. Our offer seeks to allow this to happen.”

Mr. Cohen paid Ms. Clifford the $130,000 in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about the alleged affair a decade earlier with Mr. Trump

Last week, Ms. Clifford sued in a California court to void the nondisclosure agreement, arguing that Mr. Trump never signed the contract.

The White House has denied that Mr. Trump had an affair with Ms. Clifford.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.