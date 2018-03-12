PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on a push by students, activists and Democrats to jump-start stalled gun legislation at the Capitol(all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his push for new school safety legislation will include a focus on gun sale background checks, but he appeared opposed to closing a loophole that allows private sales at gun shows and in person without such a check.

The Republican governor told reporters during a brief availability Monday that he is still gathering information on how to boost school safety and preparing a formal proposal. But his signing of legislation in the past two years barring state and local governments from requiring checks on private transactions may tie his hands.

Instead, he implied he’s focused on ensuring that local convictions make their way into state and federal crime databases.

His comments came the same day that student activists and Democratic Arizona lawmakers called on Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature to act on stalled legislation designed to curb gun violence.

Four Democratic gun bills haven’t received hearings during this year’s legislation session, including one requiring universal background checks.

___

12:20 p.m.

Student activists and Democratic Arizona lawmakers and calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to act on stalled legislation designed to curb gun violence.

Those attending Monday’s news conference at the state Capitol include a student organizer of the planned March 24 “March for Our Lives” rally in Phoenix. High School junior Jordan Harb of Mesa says Republicans who control the state Legislature have failed to heed the warnings from students and take action to protect them from violence.

The march was sparked by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff. Harb says students planned to walk out of school on Wednesday.

Four Democratic gun bills haven’t received hearings during this year’s legislation session. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is working on school safety proposals but has not sought action on the stalled bills

___

1 a.m.

Democratic Arizona lawmakers and activists are calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to act on stalled legislation designed to curb gun violence.

Those attending Monday’s news conference at the state Capitol include an organizer of the planned March 24 “March for Our Lives” rally in Phoenix. The march was sparked by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and staff.

Four Democratic gun bills haven’t received hearings during this year’s legislation session. They include proposals for universal background checks, a ban on bump stock devices and proposals to remove guns from domestic violence offenders and the mentally ill.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is working on school safety proposals but has not sought action on the stalled bills.

Majority Republican lawmakers generally oppose any gun control legislation.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.