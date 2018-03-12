While some professional sports athletes have snubbed him, President Trump welcomed the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House Monday and thanked them as a class act.

“I just want to thank all of you for not only representing the great state of Texas, but our country so well,” the president told the team at a ceremony in the East Room.

The president added, “Thank you for being true champions on and off the field. You really exemplify what greatness is all about.”

Mr. Trump has feuded with the NFL and some of its players for protesting during the national anthem. Some of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have said they would boycott the traditional White House ceremony this year.

And the NBA champion Golden State Warriors had their invitation to the White House rescinded by Mr. Trump after players such as Stephen Curry criticized the president for feuding with the NFL. The team did not visit the White House when it played in Washington last month.

Mr. Trump called the Astros “a hell of a team” and shook hands with star pitcher Justin Verlander and others. He also praised members of the “Cajun Navy” in attendance for their response to Hurricane Harvey last year.

Among the Astros at the event were Jose Altuve, Dallas Keuchel and World Series MVP George Springer.

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa did not attend the event; a team spokesman said he and other players had family obligations. Former outfielder Carlos Beltran also said he wasn’t attending because he was unhappy with the government’s relief efforts for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Astros owner Jim Crane said “a couple of guys had family issues, and spring break.”

“I didn’t check in on the guys on who was here and who wasn’t,” Mr. Crane said.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the team will always remember the visit with Mr. Trump.

“Walking into this building is pretty intimidating, to be honest with you,” Mr. Hinch said. “We’re just out of our element of anything we get to experience. There were a lot of smiles on a lot of faces, and we enjoyed our time. Today was very special. There’s one team in our sport that gets to come here every year.”

