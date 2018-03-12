The federal fiscal picture took a giant step backward in February, notching a one-month deficit of more than $200 billion — the sort of numbers posted during the worst days of the Obama administration.

Treasury Department numbers released Monday showed the government spent $370.9 billion last month, but collected just $155.6 billion in revenue, leaving a $215.2 billion deficit.

It’s the biggest shortfall since February 2012, when the government was still doling out stimulus cash in trying to dig out of the Wall Street collapse-fueled Great Recession.

Analysts caution against reading too much into a single month’s numbers because shifts in payments across weekends can affect totals, but February’s deficit appears to reflect surges in federal spending — and that’s even before the budget-busting deal reached by Republicans and Democrats in January kicks in.

Social Security, Medicare, disaster relief and Pentagon spending drove the increases last month, each rising 5 percent or more, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Net interest on the accumulated debt also spiked 8 percent.

