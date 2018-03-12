The federal fiscal picture took a giant step backward in February, notching a one-month deficit of more than $200 billion — the sort of numbers posted during the worst days of the Obama administration.
Treasury Department numbers released Monday showed the government spent $370.9 billion last month, but collected just $155.6 billion in revenue, leaving a $215.2 billion deficit.
It’s the biggest shortfall since February 2012, when the government was still doling out stimulus cash in trying to dig out of the Wall Street collapse-fueled Great Recession.
Analysts caution against reading too much into a single month’s numbers because shifts in payments across weekends can affect totals, but February’s deficit appears to reflect surges in federal spending — and that’s even before the budget-busting deal reached by Republicans and Democrats in January kicks in.
Social Security, Medicare, disaster relief and Pentagon spending drove the increases last month, each rising 5 percent or more, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Net interest on the accumulated debt also spiked 8 percent.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.