The more President Trump jokes about working on another tax cut, the more it sounds like he’s serious.

At a White House event Monday celebrating the World Series champion Houston Astros, Mr. Trump singled out House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Texas Republican, who led the congressional effort to pass tax cuts last year.

“Kevin, are we going for an additional tax cut, I understand? Phase two?” Mr. Trump said. “We’re actually very serious about that, Kevin.”

Mr. Trump made similar comments last month in West Virginia, telling Mr. Brady, “we’ll get ‘em even lower.”

On that occasion, Mr. Brady said he believes there could be more improvements to the tax code on capital gains, pension reform, employee ownership and other features.

