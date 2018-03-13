WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - A decade after the Pentagon began confronting rape in the ranks, the U.S. military frequently fails to provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other kids on base.

An Associated Press investigation finds that sex assault cases occurring where military kids live and learn often die on the desks of prosecutors. Criminal investigators shelved an unknown number of reports.

Instead of punishment or rehabilitation, young offenders may be shuffled into the civilian world.

In New York, Army records show at least seven cases since 2007: three each at West Point and Fort Drum, and one at Fort Hamilton. The Pentagon doesn’t know the true extent of the problem, and the Army acknowledged its records are incomplete.

Pentagon officials promised to take “appropriate actions.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.